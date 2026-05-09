Internet giant Google is exploring investment opportunities across AI infrastructure, including the production of servers and drones, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
The announcement follows Google's groundbreaking of its $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in April this year.
"Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones," Vaishnaw said in a social media post after meeting company officials.
Google already started production of Pixel smartphones in India in collaboration with electronics manufacturing services firm Foxconn and Dixon last year.
In 2023, it partnered with HP to produce Chromebooks in the country in partnership with electronic manufacturing service Flex near Chennai.
Last month, Google laid the foundation of its Cloud India AI data centre at Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam.
The project is being developed in partnership with Adani ConneX and Airtel Nxtra, and will include a 1 gigawatt (GW) hyperscale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.
It has announced plans to invest $15 billion in the AI hub at Visakhapatnam over five years, between 2026 and 2030.