Tata Trusts Reviews 'Perpetual Trustee' Roles After Maharashtra Law Change

Tata Trusts reviews perpetual trustees after new Maharashtra law caps lifetime roles.
Compliance risk rises as trustee numbers may exceed legal limit.
Board decisions could face scrutiny; push for tighter governance norms.
Tata Trusts is reviewing the role of perpetual trustees — who hold lifetime positions — at two of its key trusts after a recent change in Maharashtra’s public trust law that restricts such appointments, according to The Economic Times.
The legal change, which caps perpetual trustees at one-fourth of a trust’s total strength, could potentially impact board composition and decision-making at major Tata-linked philanthropic institutions.
The development raises important questions around board composition, compliance, and past decision validity. If existing structures are found to exceed the statutory cap, trusts may need to reassess whether board resolutions taken under the current composition could face legal scrutiny.
More broadly, the amendment reflects a regulatory intent to reduce concentration of control within charitable institutions and strengthen accountability through periodic board rotation, the report said.
For large and influential trusts such as Tata Trusts—which collectively hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons—this could also prompt a re-evaluation of governance practices across the ecosystem.
What is Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025
The law introduces Section 30A(2), limiting perpetual trustees to one-fourth of a trust’s total strength where trust deeds do not specify such appointments.
The rule, effective from September 1 last year, applies to all existing trusts and impacts bodies like Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Education and Development Trust, where perpetual trustees currently exceed the prescribed limit.
Officials, as quoted by ET, indicate that the amendment to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act could have implications for the validity of board decisions taken by key Tata-linked trusts. The focus is now on whether existing governance structures comply with the new cap on perpetual trustees introduced under Section 30A(2).
Board composition at Sir Ratan Tata Trust, TEDT under lens
Tata Trusts entities such as Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) are under scrutiny due to their trustee composition. SRTT reportedly has five trustees, three of whom hold lifetime status, while TEDT also has multiple perpetual trustees alongside fixed-term members whose tenures are due for renewal.
Legal observers suggest that if trustee composition exceeds the statutory ceiling, it could raise questions about compliance with Section 30A(2). This may also lead to scrutiny of board resolutions passed under the current structure, potentially opening the door to legal challenges, the ET report said.
A public interest representation has been submitted to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner alleging that existing board structures may violate the cap on perpetual trustees. The complaint calls for corrective action and alignment with statutory limits, arguing that the current composition undermines the intent of ensuring rotational governance.
The amendment also introduces tenure-based norms, including a five-year term limit where trust deeds do not specify duration. The reform is widely viewed as part of a broader effort to reduce concentration of control and improve accountability across charitable institutions.