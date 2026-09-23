YouTube Goes Long: Is India’s Streaming Turf Up For Grabs?

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent offers another indication of where the platform is headed. When Season 2 was launched on June 20, it was available simultaneously on two platforms, Netflix and YouTube. By June 25, the first episode had crossed 45 million views on YouTube, while Netflix's then-current Top 10 data showed about 2.2 million views. The two numbers are not directly comparable because the platforms use different viewing metrics, but the gap illustrated the scale that open distribution can offer.