Meet Venu Srinivasan, The TVS Scion Now At Odds With Tata Trusts

Ahead of the meeting, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a significant shareholder in Tata Sons, had passed a resolution attempting to block Srinivasan from voting altogether, after he publicly signalled support for the listing, a stance the Trust opposed since it wanted Tata Sons to remain private. Srinivasan contested the move in writing, arguing that the Trust had acted without consulting him and that its directive clashed with his obligation, as a company director, to serve Tata Sons' interests rather than those of a single shareholder.