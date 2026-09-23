Meet Venu Srinivasan, The TVS Scion Now At Odds With Tata Trusts

Venu Srinivasan voted for Tata Sons' IPO and Chandrasekaran's reappointment, defying an SDTT directive meant to stop him
He is the TVS Group scion who built TVS Motor into a major two and three-wheeler manufacturer before handing over to son Sudarshan Venu
He holds senior roles across the Tata Trusts and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and a South Korean diplomatic award
A Tata Sons boardroom vote this week has turned attention to Venu Srinivasan, one of India's veteran industrialists, after he ignored a Trust directive and backed the group's proposed public listing anyway.
At a Tata Sons board meeting held this week, four directors, including Srinivasan, voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman and approve plans to list the holding company. Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, cast the only vote against it.
Ahead of the meeting, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a significant shareholder in Tata Sons, had passed a resolution attempting to block Srinivasan from voting altogether, after he publicly signalled support for the listing, a stance the Trust opposed since it wanted Tata Sons to remain private. Srinivasan contested the move in writing, arguing that the Trust had acted without consulting him and that its directive clashed with his obligation, as a company director, to serve Tata Sons' interests rather than those of a single shareholder.
Multiple media reports have described his stand as an unusually public assertion of independence from the Trusts that hold sway over the Tata group, arriving just as the Reserve Bank of India keeps pressing large non-banking finance companies to list publicly. So far, neither Tata Sons nor Tata Trusts has put out a formal statement beyond what Srinivasan and Noel Tata conveyed at the meeting itself.
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Decades Spent Building TVS
Long before this dispute, Srinivasan made his name running one of India's best-known auto manufacturers. Grandson of T V Sundaram Iyengar, who set up the TVS Group back in 1911, he trained as an engineer at Anna University's College of Engineering, Guindy, then went on to Purdue University in the US for a management degree.
He became head of Sundaram-Clayton's two-wheeler operations in the early 1980s, a business he later shaped into TVS Motor Company, now one of the country's biggest two and three-wheeler makers, with plants at home and abroad in Indonesia and the UK. Quality management became something of a hallmark for him: the company's brakes unit picked up Japan's Deming Prize in 1998, and Srinivasan was personally honoured with the Ishikawa-Kano Award in 2012.
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Last year, he stepped away from running the company day to day, handing that role to his son Sudarshan Venu, who is now chairman and managing director of TVS Motor. Srinivasan continues on as Chairman Emeritus there and as non-executive chairman of TVS Holdings.
Deep Roots In The Tata Ecosystem
Srinivasan's connection to the Tata group predates this controversy by nearly a decade. He has sat on the Tata Sons board since 2016 and serves as Vice-Chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one of two trusts that jointly control Tata Sons. Last October, just before his three-year term as an SDTT trustee was to expire, he was reappointed to that post as well.
This is also not his first disagreement with how the Trusts are run. At a meeting last November, he had already raised objections to their internal governance practices, particularly around how new trustees get appointed.
Notably, Srinivasan's public roles extend past TVS and Tata. The RBI named him a non-official director on its Central Board in 2022, and he received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, in 2020.
He has also held the post of Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and was given that country's Order of Diplomatic Service Merit in 2010 in recognition of his work strengthening India-Korea business links. Separately, he chairs the Board of Trustees at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.