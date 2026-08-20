Alibaba's Profit Falls Over 75% As AI Spending Surges

Pressure To Show Returns On AI Spending

Chinese AI companies, including Alibaba, continue to face pressure from investors to show clearer returns on their AI investments, even as many of them still offer AI models for free or at low cost compared with their US counterparts, the report added. Alibaba had pushed harder on monetisation earlier this year but has since shifted back toward growing its user base, releasing its latest flagship model, Qwen 3.8 Max, as an open-weight model. This marks the first time Alibaba has released the underlying values that guide decision-making for its largest AI model.