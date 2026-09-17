Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons: Why Tata's Two Power Centres Are at War

The Shapoorji Pallonji Factor

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds about 18.37% of Tata Sons and has been seeking liquidity amid heavy debt. According to Mint, Noel Tata presented the SP Group's proposal at the September 17 board meeting: the sale of up to 3% of Tata Sons shares back to the holding company for ₹25,000 crore. The proposal was offered as an alternative to listing while allowing Tata Sons to remain private.