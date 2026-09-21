The Banker And The Boom: Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Is In Mumbai This Week

Abhinav Bharti, Head of India ECM at JPMorgan, told CNBC TV18 that India's capital-raising volumes have moved into a different league. "We were a market that used to raise about $30 billion a year. The peak was $40 billion in 2020-21, $72 billion in 2024 and $68 billion in 2025. This year, I think we'll still be above $60 billion," Bharti said, adding there is "no reason for us to believe we will not surpass last year's number."