China's Moonshot Seeks Revenue-Sharing Deals With US Tech Giants

According to the report, Moonshot is seeking up to 30% of the revenue generated from K3-related services on Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. This is said to be in line with terms the startup has offered other major customers of the open-weight model. The talks are at an early stage, and there is no certainty they will lead to agreements. Unresolved issues include how revenue will be split, data access, and auditing of token usage, the report said.