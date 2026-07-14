Claude Pro Now Costs ₹2,000 in India as Anthropic Localises Subscription Pricing

Anthropic has launched INR pricing for Claude, with the Pro plan starting at ₹2,000 per month and Max at ₹11,999.
The move eliminates dollar billing, currency conversion charges and international payment fees for Indian users.
The pricing update follows Anthropic's expansion in India through partnerships with Infosys, TCS and a new Bengaluru office.
Anthropic has introduced localised pricing for Claude in India, allowing its pro users to pay in Indian rupees (INR) instead of US dollars, this step would put an end to a billing structure that had exposed Indian subscribers to currency conversion costs, 18% GST on foreign transactions and international payment fees levied by banks and credit cards. India is the second-largest market for Claude after the United States which makes localised pricing a commercially significant move for the AI company.
Subsequently, The Claude Pro plan is now priced at ₹2,000 per month, Claude Max at ₹11,999 per month, and Claude Team at ₹2,399 per user per month. All listed prices include GST and applicable local taxes.
Previously, the Max plans were billed at $100 and $200 per month in US dollars.
The Pro plan offers usage limits approximately five times higher than the free tier and includes access to advanced models including Sonnet 5, Opus and the Fable 5 model, along with Research mode, unlimited Projects, memory, web search and Claude Code.
Whereas, Claude Max plans — available in 5x and 20x variants — offer expanded usage limits and additional access to Projects, Claude Code, Memory, web search and the Cowork feature.
Accelerating Expansion in India
The pricing localisation is the latest in a series of steps Anthropic has taken to deepen its India presence. The company opened a Bengaluru office in February and has partnered with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to support enterprise AI adoption. It also hired Irina Ghose, the former managing director of Microsoft India, to lead its operations in India.
Additionally, localised pricing removes a structural barrier that had made Claude's paid plans more expensive for Indian users in practice than the advertised dollar price suggested a friction point the company has now eliminated as it moves to scale its consumer and enterprise business in the country.
Nevertheless, the decision by Anthropic to introduce rupee price is more than an update of the invoice rather it signals how important India has become in the global market for artificial intelligence.
As as result, removing foreign exchange costs and simplifying subscriptions, companies are reducing key barriers for users and small and medium-sized businesses. As competition among AI companies intensifies, local prices, business partnerships and regional investments may become as important as the underlying technology in gaining long-term market share, especially in India.