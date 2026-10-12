The Billion-Dollar Company of One Is Coming. Is India Inc Ready?

AI agents are lowering transaction costs, drastically shrinking the default size of the firm.
India's headcount-linked IT model faces disruption, but solo founders can leverage agents to build global nano-multinationals.
Policy must adapt by creating portable benefits tied to the worker and enabling rapid, open-rail company creation.
In 1937, a 26-year-old economist asked a question so simple that nobody had thought to ask it: if markets are so efficient, why do firms exist at all? Ronald Coase's answer won him a Nobel and built a century of corporate theory: firms exist because coordinating people through open markets is expensive. Hiring, briefing, checking, trusting: these transaction costs are the glue of the organisation. Every org chart ever drawn is really a map of coordination costs. Artificial intelligence has now begun dissolving that glue, and Sam Altman has named the destination: a one-person billion-dollar company, run by a founder and a fleet of AI agents. An agent, in one sentence, is software that does not merely answer but acts: it drafts, files, bills, books, negotiates and follows up, an employee-shaped programme that never sleeps.
Dismiss the prophecy if you wish, but look first at the trend line it sits on. Instagram had 13 employees when it sold for a billion dollars; WhatsApp had 55 at 19 billion. Midjourney, with roughly forty people and no salesforce, built one of the most recognised products on earth. AI coding startups now touch a hundred million dollars in revenue with teams of twenty. Run the boardroom's favourite ratio: a large Indian IT services firm generates around 50,000 dollars of revenue per employee; Midjourney's figure approaches five million. A hundredfold gap, and it is not a gap in talent. It is the Coase collapse made visible.
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This is my first argument: the size of the firm is not a law of nature, it is a function of coordination costs, and those costs are in free fall. What a manager did, an agent increasingly does; what needed a department now needs a subscription. The firm will not vanish, but its default size is about to reset, the way factories reset the workshop and the internet reset the storefront. Strategy schools will catch up eventually; at Oxford's Saïd Business School, where I studied, the case studies celebrated scale as destiny. The new destiny may be leverage: not how many people an enterprise employs, but how much intelligence it can conduct.
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The second argument concerns India, which stands doubly exposed and doubly blessed. Exposed, because our flagship IT services model has historically linked revenue to headcount, and that linkage weakens as clients begin buying outcomes delivered by software rather than hours delivered by people; the industry sees this clearly and is already repricing itself around AI-led delivery. Blessed, because no country on earth has more people for whom the twenty-employee threshold was the wall. In Garhwa, one of the districts I served as the district magistrate, I met a young man who repaired phones and dreamt of a company; he lacked neither ideas nor industry, only the payroll that ideas once required. That wall is falling. India already counts over 1.5 lakh recognised startups and one of the world's largest freelancer pools; give them agents, and the freelancer becomes a firm, the firm becomes a nano-multinational: five people in Ranchi serving forty clients on four continents. The United States offers a preview of the energy involved: new business applications there have surged to around five and a half million a year, a historic boom driven substantially by companies of one.
The third argument is the one that policy must hear, because it is where the corporate revolution quietly becomes a social question. For seventy-five years, the employer has been our welfare state's chassis: provident fund, ESI, gratuity, maternity benefit, all of it rides on the employment relationship. When the firm shrinks to one, the chassis disappears, and unless we rebuild deliberately, the company-of-one era becomes the protection-of-none era. Here India holds an advantage no rich country enjoys: the rails are already laid. Over thirty crore workers stand registered on e-Shram; UPI and Aadhaar have taught benefits to travel. The next great DPI build is therefore obvious: a portable benefits account that attaches to the worker rather than the employer, into which the self-employed, their clients and the state can contribute, following the person across gigs, ventures and years the way a UPI handle follows a phone. The nation that made payments portable can make protection portable, and it would be the first in the world to do so at scale.
Two smaller reforms complete the picture. First, incorporation at UPI speed: Estonia, a nation of 13 lakh, rents its company registry to the planet through e-Residency and has enrolled over a lakh foreign founders; India, with the world's deepest digital stack, should make starting a one-person company a same-day, form-free act, and then offer that ease to the world. Second, keep the agent economy open: if a crore Indian solo firms all rent the same two or three foreign agent platforms, we will have traded the corporate pyramid for a deeper dependency, so the ONDC instinct, public rails and plural providers, must extend to agents.
None of this diminishes the great enterprises; India needs its giants, and the giants that master agents will grow more formidable still. But the deepest change of the coming decade sits at the other end of the distribution, where ambition has always outnumbered payroll. Somewhere in a small town tonight, a young woman is discovering that the company she could never afford to staff, she can now afford to run. Coase asked why firms exist. This decade, a few crore Indians may give economics its newest answer: because one person, finally, could start one.
Dr. Manish Ranjan is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service and the author of eight books on Artificial Intelligence, “The AI Series: From AI Basics to the Future”. A recipient of the Prime Minister's Award and the National e-Governance Award, he studied at the Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. He writes frequently on technology, governance and Indian Knowledge Systems. Views are personal.