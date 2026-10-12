The Billion-Dollar Company of One Is Coming. Is India Inc Ready?

The third argument is the one that policy must hear, because it is where the corporate revolution quietly becomes a social question. For seventy-five years, the employer has been our welfare state's chassis: provident fund, ESI, gratuity, maternity benefit, all of it rides on the employment relationship. When the firm shrinks to one, the chassis disappears, and unless we rebuild deliberately, the company-of-one era becomes the protection-of-none era. Here India holds an advantage no rich country enjoys: the rails are already laid. Over thirty crore workers stand registered on e-Shram; UPI and Aadhaar have taught benefits to travel. The next great DPI build is therefore obvious: a portable benefits account that attaches to the worker rather than the employer, into which the self-employed, their clients and the state can contribute, following the person across gigs, ventures and years the way a UPI handle follows a phone. The nation that made payments portable can make protection portable, and it would be the first in the world to do so at scale.