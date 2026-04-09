One Goal, 50 Brands: Inside the Scramble for India’s Post-Patent Semaglutide Market

Semaglutide's patent expired in India on March 20, 2026, triggering a 50-brand generic race
Sun Pharma and Glenmark launched monthly treatments starting as low as ₹1,300 per month
Domestic manufacturers are cutting costs by 80% compared to Novo Nordisk's original pricing
India’s semaglutide market is slowly heating up, setting the stage for intense competition among more than 50 players fighting for the country’s market share.
On March 20, 2026, the patent for the drug behind Ozempic and Wegovy expired, opening the door for a rush of lower-priced versions from Indian pharmaceutical companies.
With the patent now gone, the country’s drugmakers are moving quickly to turn a once premium treatment into a far more affordable option for millions of patients.
First Wave of Generics
Originally developed by Novo Nordisk, semaglutide belongs to the fast-growing class of GLP-1 receptor agonists, long used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and now widely known for their weight-loss benefits.
With the patent expired, the first wave of generics has already entered the Indian market. Domestic players such as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla are reportedly pricing their versions at discounts of up to 80% compared with the originator.
Sun Pharma has launched semaglutide at as low as ₹750 per weekly injection, or about ₹3,400 per month, compared with Novo Nordisk’s price band of ₹8,800 to ₹10,000 per month. Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy’s has introduced its diabetes-focused version at around ₹4,200 per month and is planning to expand into markets such as Canada, Turkey, and Brazil later this year.
More than 50 brands are expected to follow in the coming months. However, the rollout is likely to remain measured by Indian standards, given the complexity and stringent quality controls involved in manufacturing GLP-1 drugs.
Industry experts caution that semaglutide manufacturing is far from simple. Harshad Lalwani, Founder and CEO of Hummsa Biotech, explained that semaglutide is a 31-amino acid lipidated peptide and its large-scale synthesis involves complex processes such as solid-phase peptide synthesis, a critical lipidation step that enables its seven-day half-life, preparative HPLC purification, and strict impurity profiling.
He noted that while India has strong capabilities in small-molecule API manufacturing, industrial-scale peptide synthesis is a fundamentally different discipline, with only a handful of companies currently equipped to execute it consistently.
Beyond manufacturing, Lalwani highlighted regulatory uncertainty as a key bottleneck, pointing out that there is no well-defined pathway yet from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for establishing bioequivalence in peptide generics.
“Demonstrating pharmacokinetic equivalence for a molecule” as complex as semaglutide, he added, remains a significant challenge, making regulatory clarity, rather than production capacity, the more critical constraint in scaling the market.
Why is Indian Market Important?
India stands out for GLP-1 generics firstly because the underlying disease pool is huge.
India had about 89.8 million adults living with diabetes in 2024, with a 10.5% adult prevalence, as per the estimates by International Diabetes Federation. That is an enormous addressable market for diabetes-focused GLP-1 drugs, even before you add weight-management use cases.
Second, the obesity pipeline is large and still growing. A Ministry of Health and Family Welfare training module says that “one in every four Indians” now has obesity, and it cites NFHS-5-era NCD data showing overweight including obesity at 26.1% and raised blood glucose at 9.3%. That matters because GLP-1s are used not only for type 2 diabetes but also for obesity treatment.
Third, India is unusually strong at making generics at scale. IBEF says India is the largest provider of generic medicines globally, with about 20% of global supply volume. It also says India was the third-largest API producer as of November 2024, with an 8% share of the global API industry and 57% of WHO-prequalified APIs. That manufacturing depth is exactly what generic GLP-1 entrants need.
Finally, the pricing gap is wide enough to create real demand for cheaper copies. Reuters reported that when Wegovy launched in India, monthly treatment at lower doses was priced around ₹17,345, with higher doses at ₹24,280 to ₹26,015 a month. Similarly, Ozempic was also reportedly launched at roughly ₹8,800 to ₹11,175 a month. Those prices are still high for a mass market, which is why generics can matter so much.
Key Players: Who Will Shape the Outcome?
Doctors (especially diabetologists and endocrinologists), pharmaceutical companies, patients (across the urban middle class and mass market), regulators and the policy ecosystem, and distribution networks (including hospitals, pharmacies, and online platforms) are among the key stakeholders who will determine which products succeed in India’s trust-deficit semaglutide market.
Pharmaceutical Companies
Domestic players such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences are expected to compete aggressively. Pricing will be a major differentiator, but this is not a typical generics market. Device innovation, delivery experience and trust will play an equally important role.
Companies with strong distribution networks, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, could gain a significant advantage.
Dr Ravi Malik, Director at Malik Radix Healthcare, said that proving bioequivalence with the originator, maintaining manufacturing quality standards, and ensuring a secure supply chain are critical. He added that greater weight should be given to pharmaceutical companies with a well-documented track record and transparent disclosure of API sources.
He also emphasised that device reliability plays a larger role than often assumed, as dosing precision is crucial. While price matters, he cautioned that unusually low pricing could signal potential issues with quality or authenticity.
“The reliability of the device plays a bigger role than most people think since dosing precision is crucial. Price does matter, but if it's suspiciously low, it could be a red flag for either quality or authenticity issues,” Malik said.
Patients and Pricing
Unlike markets such as the US, India is largely a self-pay market, meaning patients directly influence adoption. High prices of originator drugs from Novo Nordisk had previously limited uptake, but the entry of generics is expected to expand access.
However, demand will depend on the balance between affordability and aspiration, particularly given the strong interest in weight loss.
Dr Paras Agrawal, Clinical Director and Head of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Disorders at Marengo Asia Hospitals, said cost remains one of the most important considerations in India, where treatment decisions are highly price-sensitive. He noted that many patients had been waiting for prices to decline, and the availability of more affordable options is likely to drive greater participation in weight management.
“There are a lot of patients who have been waiting for prices to go down, and now that there are cheaper options, we are likely to see more people getting involved in managing their weight. So, lowering the price is an important and welcome change,” Agrawal said.
Long-term adherence will also depend on convenience, including delivery formats such as oral options versus injectables and the availability of user-friendly pen devices.
Regulators and Policy Ecosystem
Regulatory bodies such as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization will play a crucial role in shaping both the pace and quality of market expansion.
Approval timelines for generics, enforcement of quality standards, especially for complex peptide drugs like semaglutide and potential guidelines around obesity treatment will be key factors. Stricter regulatory oversight could limit low-quality entrants while favouring established and credible players.
Nandakumar Kalathil, India Country General Manager, Agilent Technologies notes that early winners will be defined by their ability to scale manufacturing while maintaining uncompromised quality and regulatory compliance.
He added that success in complex peptide therapies depends on consistent product quality, robust impurity control and validated analytical performance. As regulatory expectations increasingly focus on impurity monitoring, degradation control, and batch-to-batch comparability, the emphasis is shifting from speed alone to disciplined quality systems and analytical rigour.
“As regulatory expectations for synthetic peptides emphasize impurity monitoring, degradation control, and batch to batch comparability, the focus shifts from speed alone to the ability to demonstrate disciplined quality systems and analytical rigor,” Kalathil
Distribution Networks
India’s fragmented healthcare system makes distribution a critical battleground. Large hospital chains and diabetology clinics are likely to drive early adoption, while retail pharmacies will influence availability and substitution patterns.
E-pharmacies could further accelerate access in urban markets. Companies that can effectively manage last-mile delivery, maintain cold chain logistics, and train healthcare providers on injectable use will gain a competitive edge.
Dr Sanjay Kalra, an endocrinologist said that company pedigree, brand reputation, and reliable cold chain management up to the last mile are key platform-level considerations. He added that patient-friendly packaging, such as smaller dose devices for initiation and larger packs for maintenance is equally important.
Dr Kalra said, “Platform-friendly factors include the pedigree and reputation of the company, along with cold chain assurance till the last mile. Person-friendly packaging is also important, with smaller dose devices for initiation and larger dose packs once the person has stabilized.”
From a provider perspective, ease of explaining injection techniques and the time required to train patients are critical factors, he stated.
Are Doctors Real Gatekeepers?
Doctors remain the most important gatekeepers in India’s semaglutide market. Since GLP-1 therapies are prescription-driven and specialist-led, they will determine which brands gain trust, particularly amid early concerns around the quality of generics.
Dr Malik emphasised that specialists should play a central role in initiating such therapies, given the need to assess indications, comorbidities, and patient suitability. He added that clinics should verify pharmacy sourcing, ensure procurement from authorised distributors, and closely monitor patients, especially during the initial months.
He also stressed the importance of educating patients about long-term adherence, rather than viewing the therapy as a short-term weight-loss solution. “Long-term therapy should be emphasized during education so that it is not perceived as a short-term weight loss fix, with regular follow-ups,” Dr Malik said.
Doctors will also influence whether usage remains limited to diabetes or expands into obesity. Given the need for sustained adherence, patient retention will depend heavily on physician confidence. If doctors remain cautious, as is often the case with injectables, clinical credibility and real-world outcomes data may outweigh any early-mover advantage.
Hummsa Biotech’s Lalwani had a nuanced take on the narrative. He said that brand equity built over decades of consistent quality delivery will play a decisive role in determining the early winners. He noted that while physician relationships remain important, they are ultimately a reflection of deeper trust built through proven quality.
“When a doctor recommends companies like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories or Biocon, it is because these brands have earned credibility over time, not merely because of the relationship itself,” Lalwani said.
He added that this trust dynamic is increasingly extending directly to patients, particularly with the rise of telehealth platforms where physicians may not always be physically present. In such scenarios, patients choosing between a known brand and an unfamiliar generic are more likely to gravitate toward names they recognise and trust.
Lalwani further pointed out that regulatory speed and distribution are now baseline capabilities for established Indian pharmaceutical companies. The real differentiator, he said, lies in quality reputation, something that takes years to build and cannot be replicated overnight.
Calling it a mutual effort, Dr Kalra added that doctors should not see themselves merely as gatekeepers but as guides in a patient’s health journey. He said, “We are not gatekeepers of health; we are guides or co-travellers in the journey of health.”
He emphasised the importance of honest communication, explaining that obesity is a chronic condition requiring long-term management and ensuring that patients understand both the process and expectations of treatment.