MIT's Priya Donti on How AI can help Boost Renewable Energy, Monitor Environment

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While there is often a lot of data available, it may not always be clean or usable. The issue is not just about data availability, but also about accessibility. In many cases, data is collected but not made easily available to others. For example, in the biodiversity space, bioacoustic data, recordings of environmental sounds, is collected to help identify species and monitor ecosystems.

This involves large volumes of continuous audio data, often gathered by NGOs. However, these organisations may not have the storage capacity or infrastructure to make this data widely accessible or to handle requests from others who want to analyse it.

There are also challenges around data licensing. Even when data exists, it is not always clear who can use it, whether it can be used for commercial purposes or if it is restricted to academic use.

So overall, data remains a critical issue. It requires targeted efforts in better data collection and cleaning, as well as stronger infrastructure for storing, sharing and accessing data. It also requires more clarity around licensing frameworks.

Another important aspect is data sharing and reuse. In some cases, even if data is limited in one location, a similar region may have more available data. For instance, if you are forecasting electricity demand in one part of Haryana and have limited data, another nearby region may have richer datasets with similar patterns. In such cases, sharing data, augmenting datasets, or even sharing machine-learning models can help bridge the gap.

In my own work, particularly in the context of US and European power grids, data is relatively abundant because these systems collect a large amount of operational data. However, access to this data is often restricted, especially for those outside grid operators or utilities. This is due to privacy and security concerns.