PEs Anxious over Exits from IT Services Bets Amid AI Fears, IPO Slowdown

The change is not theoretical. In several cases, companies are already seeing the impact play out in their financials. “Businesses that were loss-making have been able to reduce their burn and turn profitable without even increasing revenues,” Gadia says, pointing to the speed at which AI-led efficiencies are altering cost structures. At the same time, the shift is exposing fault lines. “Manpower-led or body-shopping models will face pressure,” he adds. “Companies will have to move towards integrated, end-to-end solutions rather than offering piecemeal services.”