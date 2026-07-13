Reverse Information Paradox: Satya Nadella Explains How Firms Can Protect Their IP In AI Age

He said enterprises should demand rights to use model outputs to fine-tune or train their own models, framing this as every firm's right to align models to its own accountability obligations.

He listed five things enterprises need to do to protect this boundary:

Control : Build private evaluations, since evals define what "good" looks like inside an organisation, and retain ownership of institutional memory, traces, feedback, and decisions.

Capability : Build proprietary learning environments within their own tenant boundary, so models can be trained or tuned against real workflows without exposing company knowledge externally.

Choice : Keep the orchestration layer decoupled from any single model, so a company retains the ability to operate and optimise for its own evals even if a specific model is withdrawn.

Cost : Use that decoupled orchestration layer to combine context, models, and tasks efficiently without sacrificing quality.

Compound: Bring these four together and create a continuous learning loop (i.e. hill climbing machine) that will allow your AI investments to compound the value of the firm.

Nadella argued that "we need to confront" this reverse information paradox, saying that a company should be able to use a model without giving up the knowledge that makes it unique.