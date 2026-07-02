AI Fears, Cheap Valuations And Weak Earnings: What's Really Driving India's IT Stocks?

Domestic market participants also pointed to changing global capital flows. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, observed that the AI-led rally which had powered markets such as South Korea was beginning to cool, as reflected in the correction witnessed in the Kospi index during June. If global investors gradually reduce their concentration in AI hardware plays, markets such as India that have underperformed during the AI boom could potentially witness renewed interest. While that does not automatically translate into stronger earnings for Indian IT companies, it provides some support from a valuation perspective after an extended period of underperformance.