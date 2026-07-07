Record FPI Debt Inflows, Equity Outflows: What's Driving The Shift?

FPIs invested a record ₹55,518 crore in Indian debt in June but withdrew ₹49,340 crore from equities.
Debt inflows are being driven by global bond index inclusion, attractive yields and policy reforms.
Analysts believe stronger corporate earnings, lower crude prices and improved macroeconomic conditions could help bring foreign investors back to Indian equities.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are sending a clear signal about where they currently see value in India. While overseas funds poured a record ₹55,518 crore into the country's debt market in June, they simultaneously withdrew ₹49,340 crore from equities, underscoring a sharp divergence in investor appetite across asset classes.
The contrasting flows come even as India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. However, global investors appear increasingly comfortable lending to the Indian government through sovereign bonds while remaining cautious about corporate earnings, equity valuations and the country's limited participation in the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI)-led global market rally.
According to CCIL data, FPIs invested a record ₹41,773 crore in securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) during June, while NSDL data showed net equity outflows of ₹49,340 crore during the month. On a cumulative basis, overseas investors have infused ₹51,178 crore into Indian debt so far this year, even as they have pulled out ₹2.73 lakh crore from equities.
Why Foreign Investors Are Buying Indian Debt
Several structural and policy changes have combined to make Indian government bonds increasingly attractive for overseas investors.
The biggest catalyst has been India's integration into global bond indices. The country has now completed its phased inclusion into the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), securing the maximum 10% weight in the benchmark.
This is significant because passive global funds tracking the index are required to purchase Indian government securities in proportion to the index weight, creating a steady source of foreign demand regardless of short-term market sentiment.
The government has further strengthened India's appeal by removing long-term capital gains tax on eligible government securities for foreign investors while also expanding the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to include ultra-long government bonds and sovereign green bonds. Under FAR, overseas investors can invest in designated government securities without any investment limits.
At the same time, expectations are building that Indian government bonds could eventually be included in Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Bond Index, another benchmark followed by hundreds of billions of dollars of passive global capital. Such inclusion could generate another wave of inflows into India's debt market.
Higher yields have added to the attraction. India's benchmark 10-year government bond currently offers yields of around 6.75%, substantially higher than government bonds in most developed economies. Combined with India's relatively stable macroeconomic outlook, the yield differential has made Indian sovereign debt an attractive proposition for global investors seeking better returns.
Why Equities Are Still Losing Foreign Money
The story has been very different for Indian equities. Despite India's long-term economic growth prospects, overseas investors have remained cautious as earnings expectations have softened, valuations remain relatively expensive compared with several emerging markets and global capital continues to gravitate towards AI-driven opportunities elsewhere.
The benchmark Nifty 50 has fallen more than 8% so far in 2026, while the Nifty IT index has slumped nearly 30%, reflecting concerns over slowing technology spending, AI-led productivity disruption and weaker global demand.
At the same time, investors have continued allocating capital to markets with stronger exposure to AI infrastructure. Semiconductor-heavy markets such as the United States, South Korea and Taiwan have attracted substantial foreign investment over the past year as global funds positioned themselves around companies directly benefiting from the AI investment cycle.
Nilesh D Naik, Head of PhonePe Mutual Funds, said the divergence in flows reflects changing global investment preferences.
"The recent surge in FPI inflows into the debt segment is primarily driven by recent reforms aimed at increasing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) participation. These include tax exemptions on interest income, capital gains (LTCG and STCG), the expansion of specified securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), and streamlined investment norms. Additionally, market participants anticipate that Indian debt will be included in global bond indices, which are tracked by passive funds with significant assets under management," he said.
On equities, Naik said global investors are currently favouring markets that are directly building or enabling AI infrastructure.
"Markets like the US, Korea, and Taiwan have been seeing significant inflows. While India is viewed as a potential long-term beneficiary of AI applications, it has currently fallen out of favor with these investors," he said.
What Could Bring FPIs Back To Equities?
Although foreign investors remain cautious, analysts do not view the current trend as a structural shift away from Indian equities.
Naik noted that India has historically commanded premium valuations because of its stronger long-term growth prospects. However, the exceptional earnings growth being delivered by AI-linked businesses globally has temporarily shifted investor attention away from India.
He added that corporate earnings remain the single most important factor determining foreign investor interest.
"From a long-term perspective, earnings growth remains the most critical variable driving FPI interest in the Indian market," he said.
Meanwhile, improving macroeconomic conditions could also help restore confidence. The recent recovery in the rupee, easing bond yields and softer crude oil prices have strengthened India's macro outlook by reducing pressure on inflation, the current account deficit and interest rates.
For now, however, overseas investors appear to be making a clear distinction between India's sovereign debt and corporate equity markets. Government bonds are benefiting from favourable policy reforms, attractive yields and global index inclusion, while equities continue to wait for stronger earnings growth and clearer evidence that India can participate more directly in the next phase of the global AI-driven investment cycle.