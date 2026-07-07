Record FPI Debt Inflows, Equity Outflows: What's Driving The Shift?

"The recent surge in FPI inflows into the debt segment is primarily driven by recent reforms aimed at increasing Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) participation. These include tax exemptions on interest income, capital gains (LTCG and STCG), the expansion of specified securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), and streamlined investment norms. Additionally, market participants anticipate that Indian debt will be included in global bond indices, which are tracked by passive funds with significant assets under management," he said.