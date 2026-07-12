SBI Funds Management Cuts IPO Size to ₹9,812 Cr After Pre-IPO Stake Sale

IPO Timeline and Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹545 to ₹574 per share, valuing SBIFM at ₹1,16,913.9 crore. The anchor book will open for a day on July 13, and the public issue will be open for subscription from July 14 to July 16. Share allotment is scheduled to be finalised by July 17, with listing on the stock exchanges expected on July 21.