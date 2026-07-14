Adani Group Enters Top 10 As Tata Group Retains India's Most Valuable Brand Title

Tata Group retains title of India's most valuable brand for 18th year.
Adani Group enters top 10 brands for the first time.
Suzlon Energy emerges as India's fastest-growing brand.
Tata Group has retained its position as India's most valuable brand for the 18th consecutive year, according to the Brand Finance India 100 2026 report. Adani Group entered the top 10 brands for the first time, while Suzlon Energy emerged as India's fastest-growing brand.
The combined brand value of India's 100 most valuable brands rose 7% year-on-year to $252.8 billion, the report said. Nine of the top 10 companies recorded growth in brand value, driven by continued investments in digital transformation, manufacturing, infrastructure, financial inclusion and innovation.
"The continued growth of India's most valuable brands reflects the country's evolution into one of the world's most dynamic business environments powered by massive domestic demand and brand resilience," said Ajimon Francis, managing director, India, Brand Finance.
Tata Group Leads, Infosys Retains Second Spot
Tata Group's brand value rose 7% to $33.6 billion, supported by expansion into electronics, data infrastructure and digital platforms, along with a stronger presence in electric mobility, semiconductors, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.
Infosys retained second place for the fifth consecutive year, with a brand value of $16.4 billion. The company's performance was supported by continued demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital transformation services, along with several large client wins.
LIC, HDFC And Reliance Round Out Top Five
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India moved to third place after its brand value rose 12% to $15.3 billion, supported by its wide rural distribution network and agent base.
HDFC Group ranked fourth despite a 2% decline in brand value to $13.9 billion. Reliance Group completed the top five with an 11% rise in brand value to $10.8 billion, driven by growth across retail, telecom, digital services and energy.
State Bank of India (SBI) Group retained sixth position with a 2% rise in brand value to $9.8 billion, followed by HCLTech at $9 billion.
Adani Group Enters Top 10 For First Time
Adani Group recorded the biggest jump among the top brands, entering the top 10 for the first time at eighth place after its brand value surged 31% to $8.5 billion. The report attributed this growth to the group's expanding presence in infrastructure, energy, logistics, airports and renewable power.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ranked ninth with a 12% rise in brand value to $8.3 billion, while Bharti Airtel completed the top 10 with a 6% increase to $8.1 billion.
Outside the top 10, Suzlon Energy emerged as India's fastest-growing brand, with its brand value rising 114% to $418 million. The report attributed this to an operational turnaround, a stronger order book and growing momentum in India's renewable energy sector.
Among the strongest Indian brands, Taj Hotels retained the top position for the fifth consecutive year.
Other notable gainers included Adani Power, whose brand value rose 152% to $1.8 billion, Yes Bank, up 79% to $458 million, JSW Group, up 55% to $2.3 billion, MRF, up 24% to $863 million and Zetwerk, up 19% to $513 million.