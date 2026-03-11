Return of TACO Trade: Why Trump Softened on Iran as Oil Prices Soared

In a video posted on Truth Social announcing that the US had begun “major combat operations” in Iran, Trump issued a direct warning to Iranian security forces. “To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity. Or in the alternative, face certain death,” he said. “So, lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”