Yum! Brands Considers Selling Pizza Hut as US Sales Slide

Pizza Hut, once part of PepsiCo, became part of Yum! Brands after the beverage company spun off its restaurant division in 1997. Before the pandemic, Pizza Hut sought to shed its dine-in image and reposition itself as a delivery and takeaway brand in the US. Sales surged during Covid-19 lockdowns but declined again once restrictions eased, as demand for pizza began to cool, according to a CNBC report.