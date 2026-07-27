Canara Bank Q1 Profit Rises 2% YoY to ₹4,856 Cr; Asset Quality Improves

On the domestic front, deposits rose 10.06% YoY to ₹14.73 lakh crore, while domestic advances climbed 16.95% to ₹12.07 lakh crore. The bank's RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) credit grew 21.20% to ₹7.65 lakh crore, while the retail loan portfolio surged 35.88% to ₹3.20 lakh crore. Housing loans also rose 17.85% to ₹1.29 lakh crore.