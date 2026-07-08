Sir Ratan Tata Trust Cases Set for July 15 Hearing Ahead of Tata Sons AGM

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner consolidated multiple Sir Ratan Tata Trust cases for a joint hearing on July 15
Petitions by Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede and Venu Srinivasan allege the trust board composition violates the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act
Former trustee Mehli Mistry has filed a separate legal challenge against his removal, scheduled for a July 27 hearing
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has scheduled multiple consolidated cases regarding the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) for a July 15 hearing by the Assistant Charity Commissioner (Head Office).
Some proceedings were previously listed for July 17. The Charity Commissioner's office brought together several SRTT-related matters owing to the volume of proceedings pending before it concerning the Tata Trusts, reported Moneycontrol.
The hearing arrives just over a month before the Tata Sons Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 18. Shareholders will vote there on renewing Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran's directorship, which is contingent upon his continuing as a director on the Tata Sons board.
Governance issues remain high stakes. The Tata Trusts, comprising SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, own 66% of Tata Sons.
Trust Board Composition Dispute
Advocate Katyayani Agarwal filed a complaint on April 18 representing Thane-based politician Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede.
Agarwal alleged that the SRTT board composition violates Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, as amended by the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Second) Amendment Act, 2025.
Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan filed a similar complaint on April 28.
Both petitions highlight permanent positions. The complaints contend that three of the six SRTT trustees are permanent. This allegedly violates the 2025 amended legislation, which caps permanent trustees at 25% of any public trust.
Agarwal had also filed a Bombay High Court writ petition to stay an SRTT board meeting, but later withdrew it.
"It is the understanding of the Tata Trusts that the said amendment is prospective in nature and does not affect the appointments of perpetual trustees made prior to its coming into force on September 1, 2025. This is substantiated by both opinions and clarifications obtained by the Tata Trusts," the organisation defended its structure in a May 15 statement.
Board Meetings On Hold
SRTT operations remain paused. The Charity Commissioner issued an ex-parte order directing the trust to defer its scheduled May 16 board meeting. The organisation has convened no board meetings since then.
The regulator ordered an inspector inquiry under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. The subsequent Section 39 report is still awaited.
This operational freeze stalls key strategic decisions. These include a potential third term for Chandrasekaran starting in February 2027.
While not directly related to this case, a possible listing of Tata Sons — a decision on which is pending with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — would also have to be examined by the trusts.
In July 2025, the Tata Trusts, presided over by Chairman Noel Tata, passed a unanimous resolution directing Chandrasekaran to take all possible steps to avoid listing.
Mehli Mistry Legal Challenge
Separate disputes loom ahead. The Charity Commissioner scheduled a July 27 hearing for former trustee Mehli Mistry. Mistry is challenging the change report that recorded his removal as a trustee.
Mistry highlighted internal disputes. His legal submission brings up broader governance issues at the trust.
It includes conflict-of-interest allegations against other active trustees, including Srinivasan.