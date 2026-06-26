OpenAI Names Ex-Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh as India MD

Prabhjeet Singh has stepped down as President for India and South Asia at Uber after nearly a decade with the company
He joined Uber in 2015 and rose from General Manager and Head of Strategy to lead the region as President from 2020
He may be headed to OpenAI India, Outlook Business has learnt
OpenAI has appointed Prabhjeet Singh as its Managing Director for India, the company confirmed on Friday evening. The announcement came after Singh’s departure from Uber India was made public earlier in the day.
Singh will take up the role in September this year, becoming OpenAI’s most senior leader in India. He will be responsible for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations.
He will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for APAC.
Outlook Business was the first to report Singh’s move from Uber to OpenAI.
Singh had a decade-long stint at the India unit of the cab aggregator. He rose through the ranks at Uber after joining in 2015 as General Manager and Head of Strategy. He became President of India and South Asia operations in 2020. He has previously worked with McKinsey & Company and Lehman Brothers.
"India is one of Uber’s most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth. The strength of our business today reflects the incredible team and foundation built over the years. We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber - we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India," said a spokesperson of Uber.
OpenAI has been ramping up hiring in India as it expands operations in the region, driven by a growing AI consumer base. In June, the company hired JioStar’s Kiran Mani as its Managing Director for Asia Pacific and Japan.
The AI giant’s early hires in India included Meta veteran Pragya Mishra as Lead for Public Policy and Partnerships, who later became Head of Strategy and Global Affairs in India.
OpenAI has also strengthened its India leadership across marketing, communications, enterprise, and infrastructure, signalling a deeper long-term commitment to the market.
Sheeladitya Mohanty now leads marketing after roles at Meta, while Akash Iyer heads social, bringing experience from Netflix and digital media platforms. Communications is led by Vasundhara Mudgil, who previously handled Spotify India’s launch phase.
India is a significant market for OpenAI's ChatGPT with over 100 million weekly users. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, OpenAI unveiled "OpenAI for India", a nationwide initiative to expand AI access and drive economic impact. The company unveiled plans to open new offices strengthening its local presence as it deepens partnerships and adoption across the country.