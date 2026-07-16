Ami Momaya Joins Blackstone As India Infrastructure Managing Director

Blackstone has hired Ami Momaya as managing director and head of infrastructure for India in Mumbai.
This appointment marks Blackstone's first infrastructure investment hire in the Asia Pacific region.
Momaya will oversee regional strategy and drive asset expansion within the Indian subcontinent.
Blackstone has hired Ami Momaya as managing director and head of infrastructure for India, an official release stated. This appointment represents the firm's first hire for its infrastructure investment division in the Asia Pacific region, as per the release.
Momaya will oversee regional strategy and drive the firm's asset expansion within the subcontinent.
Strategic Regional Expansion
Blackstone's infrastructure platform, which manages $84 billion in assets under management, has made large investments across the Asia Pacific region. This includes its investment in AirTrunk, the region's leading data centre platform.
Sean Klimczak, global head of infrastructure at Blackstone, said: "We are pleased to welcome Ami to Blackstone at a pivotal moment for our global Infrastructure business. Infrastructure remains a strategic priority for the firm, and we continue to see significant opportunities across APAC’s fast-growing markets. Establishing our platform in the region strengthens our ability to bring Blackstone’s global scale, expertise, and long-term capital to invest in the critical infrastructure underpinning economic growth."
Momaya's Industry Background
Momaya was most recently a managing director at KKR's India office. Prior to that, she held senior investment roles at India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she played a key role in establishing Morgan Stanley's infrastructure business in India.
Momaya said: "I am honored to join Blackstone, a leading investor in India with deep local expertise, a powerful global platform, and an exceptional culture of investing and partnership. India is one of the most compelling infrastructure markets in the world, driven by strong economic growth, accelerating digitalization, and continued policy support. I look forward to partnering with Blackstone’s various teams to help build the firm’s Infrastructure platform in India."