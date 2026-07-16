Ami Momaya Joins Blackstone As India Infrastructure Managing Director

Sean Klimczak, global head of infrastructure at Blackstone, said: "We are pleased to welcome Ami to Blackstone at a pivotal moment for our global Infrastructure business. Infrastructure remains a strategic priority for the firm, and we continue to see significant opportunities across APAC’s fast-growing markets. Establishing our platform in the region strengthens our ability to bring Blackstone’s global scale, expertise, and long-term capital to invest in the critical infrastructure underpinning economic growth."