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MAN Industries Q1 Profit More Than Doubles To ₹61.43 Crore

In a statement, the company said its consolidated order book stands at ₹3,600 crore across India and Saudi Arabia, with the majority of orders expected to be executed over the next 6-12 months, providing strong revenue visibility for FY27.

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MAN Industries Q1 Profit More Than Doubles To ₹61.43 Crore
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MAN Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹61.43 crore for the quarter ended June 30, more than doubling from the year-ago period.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of ₹27.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company rose to ₹1,064.96 crore over ₹747.40 crore in the year-ago period.

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In a statement, the company said its consolidated order book stands at ₹3,600 crore across India and Saudi Arabia, with the majority of orders expected to be executed over the next 6-12 months, providing strong revenue visibility for FY27.

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The combined bid pipeline stands at ₹24,000 crore, providing a substantial opportunity for future order inflows, it said.

"Q1FY27 has been a landmark quarter for Man Industries. We are proud to have delivered our highest-ever consolidated quarterly EBITDA and highest-ever standalone quarterly PAT…," company's Managing Director Nikhil Mansukhani said.

MAN Industries (India) Ltd, the flagship company of the MAN Group, is a manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes. The company is a pipeline solutions provider with advanced capabilities across LSAW, HSAW and ERW pipe technologies, complemented by state-of-the-art pipe coating solutions.

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