TVS Motor Launches Premium Retail Channel TVS Paddock

TVS Motor Company has launched TVS Paddock, aimed at deepening customer engagement in India’s fast-growing premium mobility market.
The new network focuses on immersive brand experiences and personalised services.
TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Saturday announced the launch of 'TVS Paddock', an exclusive retail channel dedicated to its premium motorcycle portfolio as it seeks to strengthen customer engagement and tap the country's fast-growing premium mobility segment.
TVS Paddock will offer immersive brand experiences, personalised services and enhanced after-sales support for premium motorcycle customers, said a statement from two and three-wheeler manufacturer, which is part of TVS VENU.
India has emerged as one of the fastest-expanding premium mobility markets globally, fuelled by increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle preferences.
Modern premium buyers are looking beyond vehicles, seeking personalised experiences, opportunities for self-expression, a sense of community and deeper engagement with brands.
To cater to these evolving expectations, "TVS Motor has gone beyond the product to create exciting and engaging brand worlds through community, experiences, merchandise, accessories and multiple collaborations which will be a part of the journey at TVS Paddock," it said.
The company said the new retail network has been designed by London-based retail design agency Checkland Kindlysides and aims to provide a seamless customer journey from the initial brand interaction to long-term ownership.
Commenting on the development, its Chairman Sudarshan Venu said:"TVS Paddock is our strategic commitment to redefining premium ownership by bringing together innovation, personalisation, and immersive engagement to build deeper customer connections.
"The future of premium motorcycling will be defined by the experiences, communities, and ecosystems we create around them."