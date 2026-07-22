Domino's India Franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks' CIO & VP Narottam Sharma Quits

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza in India, said on Wednesday that its Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Narottam Sharma, has resigned to take up an external opportunity.
The company said Sharma's last working day will be September 18, 2026, and that a successor will be appointed in due course.
According to a regulatory filing, Sharma submitted his resignation via email dated July 21, 2026. He also served as a Senior Managerial Personnel at the company. While his resignation email had requested to be relieved with effect from the close of business hours on September 1, 2026, the company said his last working day will instead be September 18, 2026.
"The Board of Directors of the Company will appoint his successor in due course," Jubilant FoodWorks said in its filing.
In his resignation email addressed to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sameer Khetarpal, Sharma thanked the company's management for its support during his tenure. "I sincerely thank the management for the support extended to me during my tenure with the Company and wish the Company continued success in all its future endeavours," he wrote.
The company has not announced an immediate replacement for the role and said further details on the appointment of Sharma's successor will be shared in due course.
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Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks were trading at ₹417.85, down 1.73%, as of 3:37 pm on Wednesday.
The resignation comes a week after Jubilant FoodWorks received a GST demand notice of ₹46.9 crore, according to another regulatory filing by the company. The company had said it would challenge the notice, according to a PTI report.
The show cause notice alleges that Input Tax Credit had been reversed in the "incorrected table" while filing the company's GST return, said the flagship firm of the Jubilant Bhartia Group.
"The company has received a show cause notice (SCN) from the GST Department proposing a GST demand amounting to ₹46,90,96,051," Jubilant FoodWorks said. The company, which holds franchise rights for global quick-service restaurant brands including Domino's and Popeyes, said it "believes that the SCN issued has not considered the merits" of its submissions.
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"The company is in the process of filing detailed objections within the stipulated timelines as per the SCN. Post such filings, the impugned SCN and proposed demand is likely to be dropped," it said, adding that the alleged "wrong presentation/classification of ITC reversal" has "no financial impact" on the company.