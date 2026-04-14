Automobile Wholesales In India Clock Record 2.83 Crore Units In FY26: SIAM

About the outlook, Chandra said, "Domestic demand and macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust as we step into FY 2026-27, which should aid steady growth for the industry." However, he said, "Uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict need to be closely monitored, as it may have impacts on production, commodity prices, fuel prices, freight rates and the overall economy." On exports, he said the outlook for export should remain strong, barring some of the geographies such as Mexico, where import duties have been increased, and the Middle East due to geopolitical issues. The two regions account for about 20-22% of India's passenger vehicle exports.