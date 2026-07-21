Cognizant Wins Multi-Year Centene Deal That Could Touch $1 Billion

Cognizant has reportedly secured a multi-year technology services deal from US health insurer Centene Corp.
The contract could be worth more than $500 million and may reach $1 billion, depending on its structure.
The deal is expected to strengthen Cognizant's healthcare business ahead of its second-quarter earnings later this month.
Cognizant has secured a multi-year technology services deal from US health insurer Centene Corp, in what could become one of the company's biggest healthcare contracts in recent years, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the deal is worth well over $500 million and could reach $1 billion, depending on how it is structured. Since Centene is already a Cognizant client, the agreement is expected to include both contract renewals and new business.
The reported win comes ahead of Cognizant's second-quarter earnings, scheduled to be announced on July 29.
Healthcare, AI to Drive the Partnership
According to the publication, Cognizant is expected to use its TriZetto healthcare software platform along with its recently launched Agentic AI frameworks, including Cognizant Flowsource and Agent Foundry, to support Centene's operations.
The technology is expected to automate key healthcare processes such as medical billing, claims processing and customer service operations.
The deal is also seen as a major boost for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar's strategy of expanding AI-driven healthcare services and automation across the company's client base.
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Long-Standing Relationship Revived
The reported agreement marks a significant development in the long-standing relationship between the two companies.
Cognizant had signed a $2.7-billion, seven-year master services agreement with Health Net in 2014. However, the arrangement changed after Centene acquired Health Net in 2016, leading to a restructuring of the original contract.
Instead of implementing the original agreement, the companies entered into a separate arrangement under which Cognizant continued to provide selected technology and business process services while also obtaining rights to license certain Health Net intellectual property for its healthcare software business.
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More Details May Come With Q2 Results
The report said Centene's latest outsourcing decision effectively brings Cognizant back as a key technology partner after nearly a decade.
According to people cited by the publication, the company is expected to provide more details about the reported contract when it announces its second-quarter earnings later this week.
If confirmed, the agreement would further strengthen Cognizant's position in the US healthcare technology market and support its efforts to expand AI-powered services for healthcare clients.