Instafix Raises ₹7.55 Crore in Pre-Seed Funding Round to Expand Doorstep Smartphone Repairs

Instafix raises ₹7.55 crore in pre-seed funding
Startup offers doorstep smartphone repairs completed within around 30 minutes
Funds to expand beyond iPhones into premium Android device repairs
Instafix, a doorstep smartphone repair startup, has raised ₹7.55 crore in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Titan Capital and 8i Ventures, according to a statement released by the company today.
Founded in 2025 by former Blinkit employees Aniket Kale and Chetan Chauhan, Instafix offers on-demand smartphone repair services at customers’ homes. The company said technicians complete repairs within around 30 minutes and provide warranties of up to 12 months.
The round also saw participation from Anish Srivastava, senior vice-president at Blinkit, and Bharat Kalia, co-founder and chief executive of Lifelong.
India’s consumer electronics market, valued at nearly $73bn, is seeing strong growth in premium devices, which is growing at nearly 20% year-on-year. But the company said that device repair experience has barely evolved. With nearly three crore premium smartphones sold in India every year, consumers still lack a repair service they can confidently recommend, it added.
“Phones haven't fundamentally changed in years, yet 40% of Indians replace theirs within two years - usually over a fixable issue. A quality repair can add two years to a phone’s life, save a household up to ₹50,000, and keep a perfectly good device in use. Since Instafix’s launch in Gurugram in Oct '25, we've grown 100% month-on-month with a 4.7-star customer rating," said Kale.
Instafix currently operates in Gurugram and plans to use the fresh capital to expand local operations, extend services beyond iPhones to premium Android devices and strengthen its technology systems for on-site repairs.
Instafix said it plans to expand beyond smartphones over time and build a broader repair platform for consumer electronics.