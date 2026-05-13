  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Instafix raises 755 crore in pre seed funding round to expand doorstep smartphone repairs

Instafix Raises ₹7.55 Crore in Pre-Seed Funding Round to Expand Doorstep Smartphone Repairs

Founded in 2025 by former Blinkit employees Aniket Kale and Chetan Chauhan, Instafix offers on-demand smartphone repair services at customers’ homes

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instafix Raises ₹7.55 Crore in Pre-Seed Funding Round to Expand Doorstep Smartphone Repairs
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Instafix raises ₹7.55 crore in pre-seed funding

  • Startup offers doorstep smartphone repairs completed within around 30 minutes

  • Funds to expand beyond iPhones into premium Android device repairs

Instafix, a doorstep smartphone repair startup, has raised ₹7.55 crore in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Titan Capital and 8i Ventures, according to a statement released by the company today.

Founded in 2025 by former Blinkit employees Aniket Kale and Chetan Chauhan, Instafix offers on-demand smartphone repair services at customers’ homes. The company said technicians complete repairs within around 30 minutes and provide warranties of up to 12 months.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The round also saw participation from Anish Srivastava, senior vice-president at Blinkit, and Bharat Kalia, co-founder and chief executive of Lifelong.

India’s consumer electronics market, valued at nearly $73bn, is seeing strong growth in premium devices, which is growing at nearly 20% year-on-year. But the company said that device repair experience has barely evolved. With nearly three crore premium smartphones sold in India every year, consumers still lack a repair service they can confidently recommend, it added.

Gen Z Entrepreneurs No Longer Wait for Experience or Capital: LinkedIn India Head - LinkedIn
Gen Z Entrepreneurs No Longer Wait for Experience or Capital: LinkedIn India Head

BY Devabrata Dutta

“Phones haven't fundamentally changed in years, yet 40% of Indians replace theirs within two years - usually over a fixable issue. A quality repair can add two years to a phone’s life, save a household up to ₹50,000, and keep a perfectly good device in use. Since Instafix’s launch in Gurugram in Oct '25, we've grown 100% month-on-month with a 4.7-star customer rating," said Kale.

Instafix currently operates in Gurugram and plans to use the fresh capital to expand local operations, extend services beyond iPhones to premium Android devices and strengthen its technology systems for on-site repairs.

Instafix said it plans to expand beyond smartphones over time and build a broader repair platform for consumer electronics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×