LIC Plans Foray In Fintech Space, Strategic Investment Also on Table: CEO Doraiswamy

Asked if LIC is prepared for further dilution of stake by the Centre, Doraiswamy said, "We have been prepared right from day one. When we started preparing for the IPO, we were prepared for this kind of subsequent actions as well. So the call is taken by the government." As and when a decision is taken on the timing and quantum of further stake dilution, LIC will be fully prepared to work closely with the government to ensure the initiative achieves the success it deserves.