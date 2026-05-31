PhysicsWallah Aims to Grow Revenue by Over 30% This Fiscal, Leverage AI to Cut Costs

PhysicsWallah expects revenue to grow over 30% this fiscal and plans to use AI to cut costs.
FY26 revenue rose 35% to ₹3,899.54 crore, while loss narrowed to ₹24.17 crore.
The company said AI now resolves 90% of student doubts and online growth remains strong.
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah expects to grow revenue by over 30% this fiscal and leverage artificial intelligence to reduce operational expenses, a senior company official said.
The company recently reported narrowing of consolidated loss to ₹69.14 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to increase in enrolments and average revenue per person from a loss of ₹289.27 crore in the same period a year ago.
"We will continue to grow upwards of 30% in terms of our revenue. The current focus of the management is to generate revenue through AI because education is a direct impact area and all the repeat tasks AI performance has been significantly improved and cost is also significantly reduced," PhysicsWallah Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari told PTI.
Revenue from operations of PhysicsWallah (PW) increased by about 51% to ₹918.8 crore during the quarter from ₹609.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter.
The loss of PW narrowed to ₹24.17 crore in FY26 from ₹243.26 crore in FY25.
"We saw 20% improvement in enrolment and 11% improvement in average revenue per person which led to a blended improvement in revenue of 35%," Maheshwari said.
He said that the company recorded a significant difference in terms of profit after tax (PAT).
"The PAT for last year was more than ₹200 crore negative and this year it is just around minus ₹24 crore. So overall it's quite satisfactory for us," Maheshwari said.
The annual revenue from operations of PW increased by 35% to ₹3,899.54 crore in FY26 from ₹2,886.64 crore a year ago.
The company posted profit before tax of ₹10 crore during FY26.
He said that the company has not done much work in leveraging AI to reduce employee cost but it will be a focus area during the current financial year.
"Already we have used AI in terms of doubt-solving. 90% of the doubts have been solved by AI and more than 2 million subjective answer sheets have been evaluated by AI with more than 90% accuracy," Maheshwari said.
PW's total faculty members increased by 34% to 6,837 on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, taking its total employee count to 18,997 at the end of FY26.
"There is a slight increase in headcount because we have opened 70 more centers in our offline mode of delivery. We had to hire teachers, staff, classroom in-charge and center managers to run that business," Maheshwari said.
During FY26, the company increased its total centres by 78% with capex of around ₹250 crore to 353 from 198 in FY25.
"Our offline revenue grew by 31% this year and online revenue grew by 39%. The online will have a faster growth rate in future also and offline will have a slightly slower growth rate," Maheshwari said.
The company closed FY26 with a student base of 14.2 crore.