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Boujee World Launches In Surat With Gujarat’s Largest 12-Lane Bowling Alley

Gujarat’s largest bowling alley, gaming zone, sports arena, cinema, and food hub to be available under one roof.

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Boujee World Launches In Surat With Gujarat’s Largest 12-Lane Bowling Alley
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Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 27: The well-known City Plus Multiplex on Dumas Road is set to make a grand comeback in a completely new avatar as “Boujee World.” After entertaining Surat residents for the past 23 years, the venue is now being relaunched with modern technology and next-generation entertainment experiences.

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Speaking on the occasion, City Plus operators Ashish Jain, Akash Garg, and Moulin Deliwala said that City Plus has been serving Surat since 2003-04 and has now been transformed into “Boujee World” with a fresh concept and upgraded facilities. One of its biggest attractions will be Gujarat’s largest 12-lane bowling alley, including two private VIP bowling lanes.

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They added that visitors will no longer need to travel to different places for movies, gaming, and recreational activities, as everything will now be available at a single destination. The venue will offer cinema screens, gaming zones, bowling, laser tag, and various outdoor sports activities under one roof.

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The entertainment complex features three large cinema screens with a seating capacity of around 1,800 people. It also includes arcade games, a 2,500+ square feet soft play area for children, climbing walls, a cricket zone, and a sports arena equipped for pickleball, paddleball, volleyball, and shaded cricket nets.

Spread across nearly 30,000 square feet, the project is designed to cater to visitors of all age groups, from children as young as 3 years old to senior citizens aged 80 and above.

Apart from entertainment, the venue will also offer banquet facilities for birthday parties, events, and celebrations. Additionally, Surat’s popular “Indian Tapas Bar” is set to open its second outlet at the venue.

Carnival Celebration for Boujee World Launch

To celebrate the launch of Boujee World, a special carnival celebration is being organized from May 23 to May 31. The launch day on May 23 featured a DJ night with percussionists, while May 24 included a Bhajan Jamming event. The carnival will also feature mascots, tattoo artists, and several free entertainment activities for visitors.

The entire project is being presented with the theme: All Entertainment at One Address.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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