A

Yes, but not just for the sake of it. The way we look at it is that if we enter a space, it has to be with conviction and with a long-term view, not because something is trending in the market. So for example, in performing credit, we have decades of experience, that is something we understand across cycles. Similarly, with the pre IPO fund, there is a clear right to win because of the investment banking franchise. So we will build products, but only where we believe we have an edge, otherwise it is perfectly fine to work with third-party managers instead of manufacturing something just to fill a gap.