Burger Singh Secures ₹82Cr Series B Funding, Aims to Build India’s Largest Franchise-First QSR Platform

Burger Singh raised ₹82 crore in Series B funding at a ₹520 cr valuation
Revenue for FY25 reached ₹117 crore, driven by a unique "Indianised" QSR menu
The capital will scale India's most robust franchise-first restaurant growth platform
Burger Singh on Wednesday announced the successful close of its Series B funding round, raising ₹82 crore at a valuation of ₹520 crore. The round was led by Artal Asia and saw participation from a mix of new and existing investors, including Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund.
The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen the systems, processes, and infrastructure required to build India’s most scalable franchise-first restaurant growth platform.
With over 200 stores already in operation, the brand has built one of the strongest franchise backbones among homegrown restaurant chains in India. The new funding will be used to deepen its franchise ecosystem across store design, training systems, operating manuals, supply chain integration, technology, and on-ground market support. The goal is to make restaurant entrepreneurship in India more structured, scalable, and repeatable.
For FY 2024–25, Burger Singh reported revenue of ₹117 crore, reflecting continued growth across both metro markets and emerging cities. The brand has built strong consumer resonance through its Indianised menu, accessible pricing, and a sharply differentiated voice. Products such as Nikku Singh, Udta Punjab 2.0, Churmur Pandey, and Bunty Pappeh Da Aloo have emerged as strong recall drivers in a highly competitive category.
While India’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry has expanded significantly over the past two decades, much of that growth has been driven by company-owned store networks or master franchise arrangements.
As a result, the country still lacks a deeply organised platform that enables local entrepreneurs to launch and scale franchise-owned, franchise-operated restaurant outlets with the right support structure. Burger Singh is attempting to bridge this gap.
Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Burger Singh, said that India has no shortage of entrepreneurs, but lacks high-quality operating platforms that enable them to succeed in the restaurant business at scale.
He added that the company is building a franchise-first model with robust systems, supply chains, design standards, training, and operational discipline to make store ownership more structured and repeatable. According to him, Burger Singh is not just opening outlets but creating a platform that entrepreneurs can leverage to build successful restaurant businesses.