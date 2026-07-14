TCS Vs HCLTech: Jobs Take Centre Stage, AI Infrastructure Steals The Spotlight

On partnerships, Vijayakumar announced a $150 million investment in Sarvam, an Indian sovereign AI company, aimed at building AI models and platforms for governments and enterprises. He also cited expanded collaborations with Google Cloud, Intel, OpenAI and AWS during the quarter. Separately, HCLTech was named a "market shaper" in Gartner's first assessment of physical AI services, which Vijayakumar said made it the only India-heritage services company in the top quadrant of that report.