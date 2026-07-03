HCLTech Signs $1.14 Bn AI Deal With Europe-Based Fortune Global 50 Firm

HCLTech secured a $1.14 billion AI transformation deal with a Fortune Global 50 client.
The six-year contract will modernise digital workplace and enterprise network operations.
The deal strengthens HCLTech's AI order book ahead of the upcoming earnings season.
HCLTech has secured a strategic contract worth $1.14 billion (around ₹10,872 crore) from a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company to transform its digital workplace and enterprise network operations using an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven operating model, marking one of the largest deal wins announced by an Indian IT services company this year.
The company informed stock exchanges on July 3 that the agreement will run from July 2026 to December 2031, with an option to extend it by another five years.
Valued at an estimated $1.14 billion during its initial term, the contract represents entirely net new business for HCLTech.
Under the agreement, HCLTech will establish an AI-driven operating model to modernise and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise network infrastructure. While the company did not disclose the customer's identity due to confidentiality obligations, it said the client is headquartered in Europe and is part of the Fortune Global 50.
The deal reflects growing enterprise demand for AI-led digital transformation, with companies increasingly integrating artificial intelligence into core IT operations rather than limiting deployments to pilot projects.
Boost To AI Order Book
The contract significantly strengthens HCLTech's order pipeline ahead of its quarterly earnings and reinforces the company's positioning in AI-enabled infrastructure management and digital workplace services.
The deal also adds to a series of strategic announcements made by HCLTech in recent weeks as it expands its AI capabilities through partnerships, acquisitions and investments.
AI Partnerships Gather Pace
In late June, HCLTech signed a long-term strategic agreement with Finnish renewable energy company Neste to consolidate IT services and accelerate AI-led operational transformation.
The company also partnered with Nokia to develop autonomous telecom network optimisation solutions using AI-powered rApps and announced collaborations with Circles and GreySkies to build AI-driven telecom software platforms.
Separately, HCLTech completed the acquisition of business intelligence platform Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group and invested in sovereign AI startup Sarvam AI as part of its $234 million Series B funding round.
The latest contract underscores HCLTech's growing focus on large-scale AI transformation programmes as global enterprises accelerate investments in automation, cloud and intelligent infrastructure.