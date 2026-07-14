Zepto Bets Big on Premium Grocery With 'Select' Launch

Zepto is set to launch 'Select', a premium grocery service within its app.
The new offering will feature imported food, gourmet groceries and other premium products through a dedicated section.
The move comes as quick-commerce companies increasingly target premium shoppers to improve order values and customer retention.
Zepto is preparing to launch 'Select', a dedicated premium grocery service within its app as it looks to tap into India's fast-growing premium consumption market, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The service is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks and will offer imported food, gourmet groceries and other premium products through a separate section within the Zepto app. It will compete with offerings such as Blinkit Gourmet and Bengaluru-based FirstClub, which pioneered the premium grocery category.
The launch marks a shift for Zepto, which has largely built its business around everyday, high-frequency purchases. It also aligns with the company's strategy of focusing on India's top 40–60 cities instead of expanding rapidly into smaller markets.
Inside Zepto's Select Launch
According to the report, Zepto has already started engaging with premium consumer brands to onboard products ahead of the launch. The company also recently completed a pilot in select locations, which received encouraging customer response.
The report added that Zepto plans to price several imported and premium products competitively in an effort to stand out from rival offerings.
The launch reflects growing demand for premium products in India, with consumers increasingly spending more on categories such as gourmet food, lifestyle products and fashion. The trend has also attracted investor interest across several premium consumer brands.
Premium Grocery Expansion
According to the report, Zepto's entry into the premium grocery segment comes at a time when demand for premium consumer products is growing across categories in India, including food, lifestyle and other consumer goods.
The report said imported food, gourmet groceries and health-focused brands typically lead to higher order values and encourage repeat purchases, making the segment attractive for quick-commerce companies.
Zepto joins players such as Blinkit Gourmet and FirstClub in the premium grocery space, with the company looking to strengthen its presence through the upcoming launch of Select and expand its premium offerings for customers.