Meesho Stock Climbs 8% as Revenue Growth and AI Push Lift Sentiment

Meesho shares jump 8% as Q4 loss narrows 88% year-on-year
Revenue and order volumes rise 47% and 43% amid strong demand
AI investments and logistics stability improve operating leverage outlook
Shares of Meesho surged nearly 8% on Thursday, touching an intraday high of ₹211.34, after the ecommerce platform reported a sharp narrowing in losses for the March quarter alongside strong revenue and order growth.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹166.34 crore for Q4 FY26, significantly lower than the ₹1,391.38 crore loss reported in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter rose 47% year-on-year to ₹3,531.21 crore, supported by higher repeat purchases and increased user activity on the platform.
Growth remained broad-based, with net merchandise value (NMV) increasing 43% year-on-year to ₹11,371 crore during the quarter. Order volumes also grew 43%, reflecting continued momentum in customer engagement and transaction activity.
For the full financial year FY26, Meesho's NMV stood at ₹41,560 crore, up 39% from the previous year. The company attributed the expansion to new customer additions, stronger habit formation and rising purchase frequency across categories.
Logistics Stability, AI Investments in Focus
Meesho said temporary inefficiencies seen in the second and third quarters due to consolidation within the third-party logistics ecosystem have now eased. The company added that interim logistics nodes created to absorb disruptions have been decommissioned, helping operations stabilise.
The ecommerce firm also increased investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning and engineering talent during FY26. Despite a 33% rise in employee costs in absolute terms, costs not directly linked to order volumes remained stable as a percentage of NMV.
The company expects these technology investments to improve operating leverage over the coming quarters.
Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said the performance reinforced the company’s belief in the long-term growth potential of India's ecommerce market. He added that Meesho is using AI to address structural gaps and expand accessibility across the ecosystem.
Payments Business Expansion
Separately, the board approved an additional investment of up to ₹100 crore into subsidiary Meesho Payments Private through one or more tranches.
The payments arm reported a turnover of ₹11.04 crore and a net loss of ₹24.71 crore, reflecting ongoing investments aimed at building financial services capabilities alongside the company's core commerce business.