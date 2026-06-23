Tata Electronics Confirms Ransomware Attack as Leaked Data Purportedly Links to Apple, Tesla

Tata Electronics on Monday confirmed a cybersecurity incident after ransomware group World Leaks claimed to have published stolen company data on the dark web, including documents purportedly linked to Apple and Tesla.
Apple is investigating the breach, with a full analysis currently underway, Reuters reported. Notably, Tata Electronics had received a ransom demand in connection with the incident.
What Was Leaked
World Leaks, a ransomware group that has previously claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Nike, said on its dark web website that it was publishing stolen data from Tata Electronics.
According to the World Leaks website, the stolen data includes more than 200,000 files totalling over 630 gigabytes. Security researchers also told Reuters that the files have been available on the dark web since at least June 10. The website is accessible only on the dark web and is not indexed by regular search engines.
Indian cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who reviewed the leaked files for Reuters, said the data includes emails, event logs covering several years and passport copies of employees, including foreign nationals. The dataset also contains folders labelled with Apple-related references, including one marked "com.apple.factorydata" and records referring to "material specification", according to the World Leaks website.
Why Apple and Tesla are Involved
Tata Electronics is a key manufacturing and component supplier for both Apple and Tesla. The company manufactures nearly one-third of Apple iPhones produced in India, with the remainder produced by Foxconn. Tata Electronics became an official supplier for Tesla in 2025, providing semiconductor chips, circuit board assemblies used in battery management systems, motor controller units and door-control mechanisms for the electric vehicle maker.
The leaked dataset reportedly contains references to both companies through folders, technical documents and files marked as proprietary or confidential.
Tata Electronics said it identified the incident a few weeks ago and immediately activated its response protocols, adding that it has had no impact on operations across its businesses, Reuters reported.
This is not the first cyber incident involving the Tata Group. Last year, its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted operations and resulted in a six-week output halt.