Tata Electronics Under Siege: Dark Web Leak of 200,000 Client Files Triggers Security Crackdown

Tata Electronics is restricting employee access to its sensitive internal systems and has brought in a global forensic consultant as it investigates a leak of thousands of confidential client files on the dark web, according to a Reuters report. The company has also reported the incident to the Indian government and its clients.
Following the breach, Tata Electronics tightened access controls across all its facilities and offices. Remote access to sensitive internal tools, such as those used to place purchase orders, has been limited to select employees only, the report added. Previously, access to such internal tools was more liberal. While work-from-home arrangements remain in place, access to sensitive systems from outside company facilities has been made significantly stricter.
The changes apply across the entire company and are not limited to specific factories or units, Reuters reported. Tata also made its official network access more strictly regulated when employees connect to it from outside company premises.
Apple's security team is working closely with Tata Electronics on both near and long-term measures in the wake of the incident. Apple is also conducting its own full investigation into the breach, according to a previous report by the news agency.
What Was Leaked
The leak was carried out by ransomware group World Leaks, which posted 204,341 files totalling over 630.4 gigabytes of Tata Electronics data on its dark web website, Reuters reported. The group had issued a ransom demand to Tata Electronics before publishing the files. Notably, World Leaks has previously claimed responsibility for a similar attack on Nike.
The leaked files include purported component design papers from Apple and Tesla, both of which are Tata clients. The cache also contains at least 16 files and folders of purported documents from TSMC and 23 from Qualcomm, both of which manufacture parts used in iPhones.
Among the specific documents, a 2022 file marked "TSMC Secret" reportedly contains purported product reliability test details with photographs. A 2023 document from an "Apple Silicon Engineering Group" maps Apple part numbers to TSMC's numbers and lists Apple employees in its revision history. A purported Qualcomm document from 2021 reportedly shows mechanical details of a power management integrated circuit, watermarked "Confidential - May Contain Trade Secrets." The World Leaks website is accessible only on the dark web, beyond the reach of standard search engines.
Why It Matters
Tata Electronics, set up in 2020 and led by former Intel and Applied Materials executive Randhir Thakur, is one of Apple's most critical suppliers in India and is central to Apple's push to manufacture more iPhones outside China. India is on track to produce 26% of the world's iPhones in 2026, up from 6% four years ago, according to research firm Counterpoint.
The breach is a setback for Apple's supply chain ambitions in India. The country has emerged as a key manufacturing base for Apple as the American company works to reduce its dependence on China. Tata Electronics sits at the heart of that shift, assembling iPhones at its facilities in India and expanding its role as a trusted supplier to one of the world's most valuable companies.
The incident adds to a string of challenges for Tata Electronics. The company separately faces scrutiny over alleged contamination of farmlands near one of its iPhone parts plants in Tamil Nadu.