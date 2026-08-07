Hindalco Industries Net Profit Jumps 75% To ₹7,013 Cr In April-June

Hindalco Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose over 75% year-on-year to ₹7,013 crore in the June quarter, driven by increased revenues from aluminium and copper segments.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹4,004 crore in the first quarter of the preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the Aditya Birla Group entity said in an exchange filing.
During April-June, the company's total income also increased to ₹85,882 crore from ₹64,834 crore in the year-ago period, posting a rise of around 32%.
The share of the aluminium upstream segment in the revenue was ₹13,403 crore while copper's contribution was ₹17,232 crore.
Revenue from Novelis, the US-based aluminium producer and subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, was ₹54,763 crore.
Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group. A $31-billion metals powerhouse is the world's largest aluminium company by revenue and a major global player in copper and speciality alumina.
With operations across 10 countries and 48 manufacturing locations, Hindalco is a fully integrated player -- from mining to finished products -- and a global leader in flat-rolled aluminium products through its subsidiary Novelis. It is also India's largest producer of copper.