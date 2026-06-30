iPhone 18 Pro Components, Suppliers and Photos Leaked in Tata Breach

Tata cyber breach leaks iPhone 18 Pro files: Confidential component lists, supplier details and prototype photos surfaced on the dark web after a cyberattack on Tata Electronics.
Apple's supply chain exposed: The leaked documents reveal hundreds of iPhone 18 Pro parts and the suppliers behind them, exposing Apple's closely guarded manufacturing network.
Security concerns deepen: Apple and Tata are investigating the breach, which could strain their partnership as India becomes a key iPhone manufacturing hub.
Files posted on the dark web by ransomware group World Leaks contain sensitive lists of components, suppliers and photographs related to Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The files were stolen from Tata Electronics, Apple's Indian supplier.
The leaked documents include at least six files that map iPhone 18 Pro components to specific suppliers, Reuters reported, citing newly reviewed documents. These details cover chips on the main circuit board, along with parts of the battery and camera. The report added that Apple considers this information sensitive, particularly because it relates to unreleased models, but it does not disclose supplier-to-part mapping in its public supplier database.
The documents reportedly detail hundreds of parts used in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. They also show instances where Apple sources a part from multiple suppliers, as well as cases where it depends on only a few, according to the report.
Background of The Leak
The news agency had earlier reported that ransomware group World Leaks posted more than 200,000 files stolen from Tata Electronics on the dark web. Those files reportedly included component design documents for older iPhone models, along with some Tesla parts, since both companies are Tata clients. Documents linked to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, which supply parts used in iPhones, were also part of the leak, the report said.
News website AppleInsider first reported last week that iPhone 18 Pro documents were part of the Tata leak.
Several leaked files carried Apple "confidential" watermarks and internal code names consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation. The iPhone 18 Pro folder included photographs, dated early 2026, showing iPhones undergoing drop tests at a Tata plant, according to a source cited by Reuters. The images showed a grey, slab-shaped handset with three rear cameras and the Apple logo. The source reportedly identified the model number shown in the photos as belonging to the iPhone 18 Pro, Reuters reported.
World Leaks had previously claimed responsibility for a breach at Nike.
Apple is investigating the breach and working with Tata Electronics on long-term security measures. Tata has restricted internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit, according to the report.
Apple assembles the iPhone through a global network of suppliers, and the report noted that most of these arrangements are closely guarded. Tata Electronics, which both supplies parts and assembles iPhones as a contract manufacturer, has become one of Apple's key manufacturing partners outside China. This expansion supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to build India's electronics manufacturing sector.
According to research firm Counterpoint, India is on track to produce 26% of the world's iPhones in 2026, up from 6% four years earlier.
Apple is reportedly on track to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September. The leak comes shortly after Apple raised prices of iPads and MacBooks last week, citing rising memory and storage chip costs.