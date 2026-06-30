iPhone 18 Pro Components, Suppliers and Photos Leaked in Tata Breach

Background of The Leak

The news agency had earlier reported that ransomware group World Leaks posted more than 200,000 files stolen from Tata Electronics on the dark web. Those files reportedly included component design documents for older iPhone models, along with some Tesla parts, since both companies are Tata clients. Documents linked to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, which supply parts used in iPhones, were also part of the leak, the report said.