Bectors Food Q1 Profit Up 25.5% To ₹38.76 Cr

Biscuits and bakery products maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities on Friday reported an on-year increase of 25.53% in consolidated net profit at ₹38.76 crore for the June quarter of FY'27, helped by sales growth and cost optimisation initiatives.
The company reported a net profit of ₹30.78 crore for the April-June quarter a year ago, the company, which owns Cremica and English Oven brands, said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 16% at ₹548.75 crore in the June quarter of FY'27. It was at ₹472.96 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Total expenses of Bectors Food were at ₹505.36 crore, up 15% in the June quarter of FY27.
Biscuit segment revenue stood at ₹325 crore, registering a growth of 19% in Q1/FY27. Its Bakery Segment revenue was up 40% at ₹215 crore.
Its total income, which includes other income, was at ₹557.36 crore, up 16% on a year-on-year basis.
"EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points to 13.1%, demonstrating the company's ability to deliver profitable growth despite elevated input costs and global supply chain disruptions. The performance reflects the strength of its brands, disciplined execution and ongoing cost optimisation initiatives," Managing Director Anoop Bector said.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is a strategic supplier for the US-based retail giant Walmart. It serves as a prominent white-label partner for Walmart.
Advertisement
Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities on Friday settled at ₹224.65 on BSE, up 6.77% from the previous close.