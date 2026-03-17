No Strategic Reset: JLR Charts Path to Recovery After £485 Mn Cyber Blow

JLR will focus on operational recovery and phased restart following the $485-million quarterly loss after the 2025 cyberattack.
It expects production and earnings to gradually stabilise.
The cyberattack had forced the automaker to shutdown its global production for at least 5 weeks.
Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is working to recover from last year's cyberattack that caused a five-week production shutdown and a quarterly loss of £485 million, according to a report by The Economic Times.
New chief executive PB Balaji has signalled that the company will not be changing its broader strategy. Instead, JLR is focusing on faster execution of existing plans, ET reported. As part of this push, the company is making each of its brands financially responsible for their own performance, a move aimed at tightening accountability across JLR's "house of brands" model.
Balaji, as quoted by ET, also said procurement will now be elevated to the board level, suggesting the company is taking a harder look at how it manages costs and supplies going forward.
How Hackers Brought JLR's Global Factories to a Standstill
The attack began around August 31, 2025, when hackers broke into JLR's internal IT systems. Once the intrusion was detected, the company shut down its entire global IT network to contain the damage, a drastic but necessary step.
The fallout was immediate. Factories in UK, India, Slovakia, Brazil and other countries were brought to a standstill. Plants that normally produced around 1,000 cars per day stopped completely, and tens of thousands of workers were asked to stay home, according to multiple reports.
The disruption stretched on for weeks, with JLR repeatedly extending the shutdown into October while running forensic investigations and attempting a phased restart. Production only returned to normal by mid-November.
Losses in Billions
The cyberattack left a deep mark on the finances of Tata Motors, JLR's parent company. For the October-December 2025 quarter, Tata Motors posted a consolidated net loss of ₹3,483 crore, a sharp reversal from a profit of around ₹5,485 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
Revenue fell about 26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹70,108 crore. JLR's own revenue for the quarter came in at £4.5 billion, down 39% compared to the same period last year. The drop was largely because JLR could not produce or ship vehicles for several weeks due to the attack.
The cyberattack was not the only challenge JLR faced. The company was also winding down older Jaguar models ahead of new launches. On top of that, demand in China remained weak, and rising US tariffs on JLR exports added further pressure on both sales and profit margins.
Despite the difficult quarter for JLR globally, Tata Motors' domestic business showed resilience. Passenger and electric vehicle sales in India grew by about 22% year-on-year to 171,000 units, supported by lower GST rates and strong demand for new models, offering the group some comfort amid an otherwise turbulent period.
The Road Ahead
Beyond the recovery, Balaji will reportedly steer JLR through a major transformation. The iconic British brand halted all production in September 2025 ahead of its relaunch as an all-electric marque, expected later this year. The new Jaguar EVs will be built around driving dynamics rather than simply maximising range or cabin space, a deliberate effort to set them apart from typical electric vehicles.
To support the broader strategy, JLR has reportedly created a joint function with Tata Motors to explore opportunities in software-defined vehicles, electrification and autonomous technologies. Balaji, as quoted by ET, summed his approach by saying that the will focus on long-term results, instead of short-term quarterly recovery.