Sun Pharma Q4 Net Profit Rises 26.2% to ₹2,714.03 Crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 26.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,714.03 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on the back of strong formulation sales growth in India.
The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,149.88 crore in corresponding period of previous fiscal, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 14,611.79 crore as against Rs 12,958.84 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 11,518.95 crore as compared to Rs 9,955.68 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
Sun Pharma said its board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the year FY26.
This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 11 per share paid in FY26, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 16 per share, same as FY25.
For FY26, net profit was at Rs 11,479.42 crore as compared to Rs 10,929.04 crore in FY25.
Total revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 58,462.04 crore as compared to Rs 52,578.44 crore in FY25, the company said.
"Our full-year performance reflects several significant achievements. Sun's 0.3 percentage point gain in the India market is our highest gain since the Ranbaxy acquisition," Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said.
He further said,"Our US innovative medicines business has surpassed USD 1 billion in revenues, while ex-US innovative medicines continue to demonstrate strong growth momentum. The recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to further accelerate Sun's transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical company." Sun Pharma said its formulation sales in India were at Rs 4,835.9 crore, registering a growth of 14.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, accounting for 33.2 per cent of total consolidated sales. For the full year FY26, India formulations sales were at Rs 19,290.4 crore, a growth of 14 per cent YoY.
The company further said US formulations sales were USD 459 million, lower by 1.1 per cent in the quarter under review. Innovative medicines continued to grow, offsetting the decline in the generics business. US sales accounted for approximately 28.8 per cent of total consolidated sales in Q4.
For the full year FY26, US formulations sales were USD 1,904 million, it added.
Global innovative medicines sales were USD 354 million for Q4FY26, up 20.1 per cent and accounted for 22.2 per cent of sales. For the full year FY26, sales were USD 1,420 million, up 16.8 per cent, it added.
The company said external sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) were Rs 673.9 crore, up 26.4 per cent in Q4. For the full year FY26, API sales were Rs 2185.3 crore, up 2.6 per cent.