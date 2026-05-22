Sun Pharma Q4 Net Profit Rises 26.2% to ₹2,714.03 Crore

He further said,"Our US innovative medicines business has surpassed USD 1 billion in revenues, while ex-US innovative medicines continue to demonstrate strong growth momentum. The recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to further accelerate Sun's transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical company." Sun Pharma said its formulation sales in India were at Rs 4,835.9 crore, registering a growth of 14.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, accounting for 33.2 per cent of total consolidated sales. For the full year FY26, India formulations sales were at Rs 19,290.4 crore, a growth of 14 per cent YoY.