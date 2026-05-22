Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT Edges up 2% at ₹920.84 Crore

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Thursday reported a 2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 920.84 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 902.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 8,853.34 crore against Rs 8,382.12 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The company's total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 7,677.34 crore compared to Rs 7,149.65 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
For FY26, consolidated PAT was Rs 3,502.97 crore against Rs 3,483.57 crore in FY25.
Its consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 33,653.08 crore against Rs 31,723.73 crore in FY25.