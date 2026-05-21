Bosch Ltd Net Profit Rises 3% to ₹568.5 Crore in Q4

Technology and services supplier Bosch Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 568.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026.
The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 553.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, said its board has approved a joint venture with TSF Group firms Wheels India Ltd and Brakes India Pvt Ltd for the development and production of solutions for the commercial vehicle air system segment.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 5,565.7 crore as against Rs 4,910.6 crore in the same period a year ago, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Overall product sales of the mobility segment increased by 23.3 per cent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Power solutions business grew by 27.4 per cent mainly on account of robust growth in the overall automotive market, the company said.
Two-wheeler business grew by 63.4 per cent, owing to higher sales of exhaust gas sensors following ramp up for On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD-ll) norms implementation from April 1, 2025, it added.
Beyond mobility segments, product sales declined by 9.1 per cent over the same quarter of the previous financial year, mainly due to the sale of "video solutions, access and intrusions and communication systems" business in May 2025.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,913.6 crore as compared to Rs 4,369 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 270 per equity share of Rs 10 each, subject to approval of shareholders, the filing said.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 2,770 crore as compared to Rs 2,013 crore in FY25.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 20,034.7 crore as against Rs 18,087.4 crore in FY25, the company said.
Commenting on the performance, Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, said, "FY25-26 has been a year of strong revenue growth driven by increased production volumes in the automotive segment, mainly passenger cars and tractors. This performance, achieved amidst ongoing supply chain challenges, testifies to our operational agility." On the outlook for 2026-27, he said, "While geopolitical uncertainties and its impact on supply chain remain a concern, our deep technological competencies and 'vocal for local' commitment makes us both resilient and optimistic for the times ahead." Noting that India's journey as a global automotive hub is accelerating, he said Bosch aims to lead this transition through decisive action, competitive structures, sustainable differentiation and strategic partnerships.
"Our beyond mobility businesses are also poised for significant growth on the back of India's sustained infrastructure push," he added.
On its JV with Wheels India Ltd and Brakes India Pvt Ltd, Bosch said it will hold 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital in the proposed joint venture and the balance jointly by the other two partners.
In a separate statement, TSF Group said the JV will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of electronically controlled and software driven modules for air compression, air processing, air suspension, and air parking brakes.
The proposed joint venture seeks to combine Bosch's strengths in electronics and software, sensing and control systems, with the mechanical system design, pneumatic management architecture and manufacturing capabilities available within Brakes India and Wheels India.
"As part of the TSF Group, Wheels India has been a pioneer in air suspension systems for buses in India for over three decades. Over this period, we have built strong relationships with both OEMs and end users through consistent product quality and service," Wheels India CMD Srivats Ram said.
The collaboration with Bosch will advance electronic air suspension systems for the global customers, he added. PTI RKL HVA