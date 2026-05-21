Bosch Ltd Net Profit Rises 3% to ₹568.5 Crore in Q4

Commenting on the performance, Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, said, "FY25-26 has been a year of strong revenue growth driven by increased production volumes in the automotive segment, mainly passenger cars and tractors. This performance, achieved amidst ongoing supply chain challenges, testifies to our operational agility." On the outlook for 2026-27, he said, "While geopolitical uncertainties and its impact on supply chain remain a concern, our deep technological competencies and 'vocal for local' commitment makes us both resilient and optimistic for the times ahead." Noting that India's journey as a global automotive hub is accelerating, he said Bosch aims to lead this transition through decisive action, competitive structures, sustainable differentiation and strategic partnerships.