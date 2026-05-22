GSFC Q4 Profit Down 27% to ₹52 Crore, Revenue Rises to ₹2,668 Crore

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) on Friday reported a 27 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.14 crore during the March quarter on higher expenses.
Its net profit stood at Rs 71.76 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 2,668.12 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal year from Rs 1,978.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 673 crore from Rs 591.16 crore in the preceding year.
Total income increased to Rs 11,221.87 crore last fiscal year from Rs 9,848.64 crore in 2024-25.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up (i.e. 250 per cent) for the year ended March 31, 2026.
GSFC's fertiliser segment delivered a robust performance during FY26, with sales increasing by Rs 1,196 crore (17 per cent) and volumes rising 12 per cent from 19.88 lakh tonnes to 22.31 lakh tonnes.
"However, profitability remained under pressure due to a sharp increase in prices of key raw materials, including sulphur and sulphuric acid, arising from global geopolitical developments," the company said.
On the outlook, the GSFC said the fertiliser segment is expected to operate in a dynamic environment during the first quarter of 2026-27, amid continued volatility in global raw material markets arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East.