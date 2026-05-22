Higher Variable Pay, Stricter Rules: What TCS Employees Are Taking Home in Q4 FY26

The company's policy, in place since Q1 FY25, directly links mandatory work-from-office compliance to eligibility for the quarterly variable allowance. Employees must maintain at least 85% office attendance to receive the full payout. Those with 75-85% attendance receive 75% of their variable pay, while employees with 60-75% attendance get only 50%. Those falling below 60% attendance are not eligible for the quarterly bonus at all.